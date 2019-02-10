Maurizio Sarri’s Future At Chelsea In Danger

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea suffered a humiliating six nil defeat to Manchester City for the first time since 1991, when they lost by seven goals to Nottingham Forest.

Sarri’s men were outshined by rampant City who showed no mercy from the beginning of the game.

Raheem Sterling scored City’s first in just four minutes and securing the win with the last goal also. In between the goals were Sergio Aguero’s hat trick and Ilkay Gundigan lone goal.

Sarri’s Sarri ball style of play has been criticized worldwide as it is not considered to be fruitful. Critics say his players only pass the ball around with no rhythm.

Chelsea who looked like title contenders from the beginning of the season are now on the verge of missing out on a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Maurio Sarri who seeks more time at the Stamford Bridge to well establish his Sarri ball system may not have that opportunity. Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is notoriously known for downing his axe quickly and axing out managers. Maurizio Sarri is the 11th manager Abramovich has employed since buying Chelsea in 2004.

Chelsea’s defense under Sarri has come under serious scrutiny on several occasions with Sarri refusing to heed to what critics say. The Italian plays defensively gifted Ngolo Kante in an unfamiliar attacking role which is unproductive.

Chelsea have conceded four goals in consecutive away trips for the first time since 1990 after losing four nil to Bournemouth.

Jorginho who is the heart of the Sarri ball system has not impressed fans after deciding to leave Napoli and reunite with former boss Sarri.

As to whether Sarri will get his much needed time to build his system will be left to be determined by time. Chelsea will travel to Sweden to play Malmo in their Europa league on Thursday,