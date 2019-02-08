Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Emiliano Sala: Nantes Withdraws Number 9 Jersey In Memory Of Sala

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
French League one side, FC Nantes have decided to honour former player, Emiliano Sala who died when his plane sunk into the English Ocean last month.

The Argentine was travelling on a Piper Malibu aircraft between Nantes and Cardiff when the plane went missing north of Guernsey. He had penned down a £15m move to Cardiff City before his untimely death. Sala was onboard the plane with pilot David Ibbotson when the plane went off its radar.

Sala, after signing for Cardiff in the January window, decided to fly back to France and bid his Nantes teammates a final farewell. contact near Guernsey on 21 January. Sala, 28, was Cardiff's record signing but never played for the club.

It took more than two weeks for the missing plane to be discovered under water. On Thursday night, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), said it had recovered a body in the plane which was later identified as that of Sala.

FC Nantes tweeted, "Because Emiliano Sala will never be part of the legends that have written the great history of FC Nantes, the number 9 he has worn is withdrawn".

