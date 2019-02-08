CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Management Ask Supporters To Rally Behind Team

Asante Kotoko

Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have asked all their fans to stand behind the team and offer their full support when they come face to face with Zambia side, Zesco United.

Kotoko who lost to Al-Hilal on their away trip to Sudan will be playing on home soil for the first time in the CAF Confederation Cup. Prior to the game, Kotoko reached an agreement with Star Times to telecast all of its home games in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Asante Kotoko will host Zesco United on Wednesday, 13th February 2019 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako have pleaded with both public and private institutions in the Ashanti Region to allow their workers close early on Wednesday to be able to cheer the team up.

Asante Kotoko who are seeking to progress out of the group stage are doing everything humanly possible. Some members of the Kotoko management team, embarked on a community outreach program to be able to persuade fans to attend Wednesday's game.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Head coach of Asante Kotoko, C.K. Akonnor is hopeful his outfit can beat Zesco United and bag in all three points. "Zesco United won their first match and we are also looking forward to winning our first match here on home soil. There is the need for us to win our home matches if we want to go far in the competition. We are looking forward to the match against Zesco. We know it is a tough one but are convinced that it is winnable. It is about talking to the players, exercising and practising on the ways we can defend well", Akonnor said.

Kotoko, after playing Zesco United, will face Nkana FC in Zambia on February 24 to wrap up the first round of the group stage.