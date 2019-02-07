Jimmy Cobblah Optimistic Of World Cup Berth Despite Senegal Set-Back

Head coach of the Black Satellites, Jimmy Cobblah is optimistic his side will reach the semifinals of the Africa Youth Championship despite losing to a well- organized Senegal side on Wednesday.

A brace from Casa Sport de Ziguinchor striker Youssouph Badjie was all that Senegal needed to silence Ghana to qualify for the semis at the ongoing African U-20 Cup of Nations.

The defeat has put Ghana’s chances of qualify for the global showpiece and will thus need a win or draw in their final game against Mali to be able to book a ticket for the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland.

“Senegal is a very tough side and they have a lot of bodies in front of their area. We made mistakes which were punished,” Jimmy Cobblah said in a post-match interview.

“It was a big game and Senegal were strong in defense so they carried the day.”

“I don’t know where this is coming from saying Mali are second favourites in this group but it’s all I know we will qualify for the semis.”

Senegal is the first country from the continent to qualify for the World Cup in Poland later this year.