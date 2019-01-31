'Ghana Premier League Is More Competitive Than Bahrain Premier League But ...' - Former Wa All Stars Defender

Former Wa All Stars defender, Joseph Adjei has shockingly revealed that the Ghana Premier League is more competitive than the Bahrain top flight.

Over two decades ago, the Ghana Premier League was regarded as one of the best league across the continent due to the quality of players that staged in the league.

However, after former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi took over as the president of the country's football governing body head in December 2005, the country's top flight was nothing to write home about.

However, the combative centre-back believes the Ghana Premier League needs proper infrastructure to be seen as one of the best but insisted the Bahrain league does not come close to the GHPL.

"Ghana League is more competitive than Bahrain Premier League but there's more money in the Bahrain league than Ghana," he told Frank Agyam on Topical Radio in Germany.

"I believe the Ghana Premier League will get better if money is injected into the league and the team's get proper infrastructure," he added.

The Ghana Premier League abruptly came to an end after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video that uncovered the rot in the game.

Top Ghana FA officials and match officials were caught accepting bribe in their line of duty.

Mr Nyantakyi was subsequently slapped with a lifetime ban and a heavy fine by FIFA after several months of internal investigations.