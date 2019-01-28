Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Akwasi Frimpong Improves World Ranking From 99 To 68

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana’s sole representative at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, USA based Akwesi Frimpong has improved in his ranking in his skeleton event.

He promised to win Africa's first gold medal at the next Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

This is what he wrote in a letter to the GOC on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Dear Ghana Olympic Committee:
‪Proud to announce I am currently ranked 68th in the world, up from 99th last year! This is the result of hard work, dedication and a great team as I continue the journey to become the Hope of a Billion! I am skipping the 2019 world Championships due to the lack of finances and to begin training for next season to work on the fundamentals of sliding with my new coach who has helped me reach the top 68 in the world. We have a great plan towards Beijing 2022 to win Africa’s First Winter Olympic medal.

