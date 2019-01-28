Celia Baah Danso Wins Chairman Cup 2019

SWAG Best Female Table Tennis player of the year 2018, Celia Baah Danso defeated Eva Adom Amankwa by 3:0 in (Female division) the 2019 Chairman's Cup Tournament played at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

The Ghana Armed Forces duo displayed great skills, but it was Baah Danso who used her experience and speed to grab the ultimate prize.

Rising Star, Ernest Mawutor of the Ghana Fire Service also beat Emmanuel Ofori to win the men’s top prize of the event organized by the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president and sponsored by Graphic Communications Group.

Emmanuel Ofori, the young sensation from Koforidua and coached by Nana Eben Whyte who defeated top seed Derrick Abrefa in the quarterfinals of the Chairman's cup said he was tired after using all his power and might to see off the champion.

Incidentally, coach Whyte was the one who discovered and handles the national number one.

A team of young players from the Asoba Table Tennis Foundation in the Central Region were there to thrill the fans, and they warned all players that the future belongs to them.

Nat Somuah. One of the officials of Ghana Table Tennis said the young team must be encouraged with more competitions to sharpen their skills.

Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) commended the participants and urged the winners to train harder to maintain their positions and also try to make it to the national team and win laurels for the nation.