PSG boss Enrique hails 'legend' Mbappé ahead of striker's final home game

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique on Saturday paid tribute to the contributions on and off the field of striker Kylian Mbappé who will leave the club at the end of the season.

"All I can say is marvellous things about Kylian Mbappé as a footballer and person," Enrique said on the eve of the Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse that will mark Mbappé's final game at the Parc des Princes.

"I understand his decision," added Enrique who took over from Christophe Galtier last July. "He has been here for seven years and has become a club legend.

"He has given everything to this club and this club has given him everything as well. I wish him all the best for the future."

Mbappé arrived from Monaco in 2017 after winning the Ligue 1 title. Lining up with the likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi, he has harvested 14 trophies and becomePSG's record goal-scorer with 255 strikes in just over 300 appearances.

"I have been proud to have him in this team," added Enrique. "He has helped us and is a leader, and he has done so with a smile on his face."

Farewell

Mbappé, who made his announcement on social media on Friday night, has not divulged the name of his next club.

But it is widely believed to be Real Madrid. Two years ago, the Spanish giants led a very public courtship with the France international.

But he eventually decided to stay with his home town club and vowed to lead the team to more glory including the Champions League – the one trophy the side has failed to acquire in the 13 years since it was taken over byQatar Sports Investments.

With a 12th Ligue 1 title and a French Super Cup claimed, PSG will attempt to complete a domestic treble when they face Lyon in the final of the Coupe de France on 25 May in Lille.

Target

"We've got one more cup to play for," Enrique said. "It is important to win it for the club and everyone concerned with it. We need to be ready for that and be ready to win even more trophies."

PSG secured the domestic crown on 28 April when Monacolost at Lyon. Two weeks on from that defeat Monaco can secure a berth in the group stages of next season's Champions League with a point against Montpellier on Sunday night.

Lille and Brest will vye for the third automatic slot in European club football's most prestigious competition.

"We've known for a long time," said Enrique of the protracted departure. "But it doesn't change anything in terms of our general outlook.

"Regardless of those who are here or who are absent, my aim is to be stronger next season.

"PSG will continue to be a great team and we'll get even better. We will bring in players with strong mentality and players who identify with the club. That's how life works."