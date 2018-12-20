We Will Go Far In CAF Confederations Cup – Dr. Amo Sarpong

Policy Analyst of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Amo Sarpong has insisted that the club will go far in this year’s CAF Confederations Cup competition.

Kotoko, Ghana’s only representative in continental competition faces tough opposition from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks this weekend when they host them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

After playing a goalless draw in Kenya, the two sides have equal chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the crucial encounter, Dr. Amo Sarpong stated that they are focused and confident of progressing from this stage and making it far in this year’s continental showpiece.

He shared that their psychologist have been working on the players to ensure they are focused and in the right frame of mind for the match.

They are seeing to it that growing talks of Kotoko bowing out of the first round of matches in the competition does not repeat itself.

He is optimistic that having already jumped the first round, they will sail through this round with ease with the help of God and luck on their side.

“You have to work at it. You have to inspire the players. The psychologist is on them, calling them, advising them, motivating them and pushing them to bring out the fire in them.

“This is not the first round, we are in the second round. The first round we jumped so the second round is where we are now and Kotoko hardly gets out of the second round. We are going and going very far. We have the luck and the blessings of God on our side”, Policy analyst Dr. Amo Sarpong said.

All is set for that big match on Saturday, December 22 with officials for the game as well as Kariobangi Sharks having already arrived in the country.

The gate fee for the match is as follows; Popular/Centre line is going for GHc20. The VIP is going for GHc50 and GHc80 for the VVIP section.