John Antwi Savours New Record In Egyptian Football

Ghana striker John Antwi says he feels elated to have set a new scoring record in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Makasa attacker officially became the highest-scoring foreigner in the history of the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday as he scored a hattrick in Makas 4-3 win over ENPPI.

Antwi thus surpassed his compatriot Papa Arko's 61 goals as he became the top scoring foreigner ever in Egyptian football history with 63 goals.

The talented forward emphasized that he is happy with his achievement as it shows he is doing his job well.

"I feel very happy for this record, It shows I am doing my work as a striker," Antwi told Graphic Sports Online

"I will say is my hard work and determination has brought me far. I have been consistent and I thank God for his protection always."

Despite scoring a whopping 63 goals in five seasons in Egypt, Antwi can boast of only one Black Stars cap which was against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah last year but he maintains he will continue to do his best as the national team handlers have the final say.

"Talking about the national team, like I always say, I will just do my best on the pitch and leave the rest for the technical team. I am not bothered at all for all the snub," the striker stated.

"About playing for Egypt, I can only take a decision when the opportunity comes. For now, I cannot say yes or know"

Antwi has also previously featured for Ismaily, Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, Al Ahly. He has scored nine goals for Makasa this season.