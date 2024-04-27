ModernGhana logo
PL: Everton beat Brentford to guarantee survival

By BBC
Football News Idrissa Gueye has scored three Premier League goals in a season for the first time in his career
In-form Everton guaranteed their Premier League survival with three games to spare by edging to victory over lacklustre Brentford.

Sean Dyche's side benefited from Luton losing at Wolves earlier on Saturday, and this result at Goodison Park allowed Everton to leapfrog Brentford into 15th place - 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Idrissa Gueye was the surprise match winner, smashing home a first-time finish into the top corner on the hour mark after reacting quickest to Brentford's defenders failing to clear the ball.

A first half severely lacking in quality was summed up by neither side being able to find a shot on target. Home midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure should have done better with a volley which he screwed wide from 10 yards.

The contest improved in the second period and Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made an excellent stop to deny the returning Ivan Toney.

At the other end, Everton were inches away from breaking the deadlock when Dwight McNeil's thunderous drive from long range rattled the crossbar, before Gueye's goal ensured the Blues maintained their proud top-flight status.

