Jordan Ayew Urge His Crystal Palace Teammates To Focus Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has called on his Crystal Palace teammates to be focused ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The London based club have had a torrid start to the campaign and are languishing at the 16th position on the league log.

However, Ayew who is yet to find the back of the net for the Eagles after joining the club in summer from Swansea City has back his teammates to remain focused ahead of their big challenge against Manchester United as they look to upset the Red Devils.

"The most important thing for us is to focus on ourselves. Any team that comes, we prepare for the challenge. And Saturday will be a big challenge. We'll try and get something out of that game," he told his club's website.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and every weekend is a tough challenge. We just need to focus on ourselves and try to keep up the performances we've been putting in over the past few games."

"We are working hard in training, doing our best to improve on all aspects. It's still early in the season so the most important thing for us is to keep focused, continue working hard and we'll see what happens in May. But we have great players and quality staff as well."

"It's a good opportunity for us and a good challenge," he added.

The 27-year-old bagged a brace for Ghana after making a return to the team after one-year absence against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which brought Ghana close to qualifying to their eighth straight Afcon finals.

He expressed his delight and says the most important thing is for him to keep working hard in order to score more goals for the Black Stars.

"It was my comeback because I haven't been in the team for a year so I was pleased to go back and make the nation proud. The most important thing for us [Ghana] was to qualify for Afcon and I think we're almost there," he said.

"That's a positive and I'm happy to have scored two goals. I'll keep working and working and luckily I scored on the internationals so hopefully that continues."

He added, "I believe in myself and have support from the club, players and gaffer as well. The most important thing for me is to keep working hard and, hopefully, the goals will come. I know I'll score so I'm not worried at all."

"I work hard and my performances have been good but I have not been decisive and they [the club] brought me here to score. I'll keep working and I know I need to score goals and make things happen."

Ayew has previously played for Marseille, Sochaux, Lorient, Aston Villa, and Swansea City.