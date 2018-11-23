Bechem United CEO Call On Ghanaians To Exercise Patience With Normalization Committee

The Chairman of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has urged Ghanaian football loving fans to support the Ghana FA Normalization Committee and offer them their support.

The four-member committee that has put in place to reform Ghana football after premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s ‘Number 12’ documentary has come under severe criticisms since their unveiling.

FIFA has given the committee six months to see the day to day running of Ghana football in reviewing the statutes of the country’s football governing body.

“Let's all be patient with the Normalization Committee because if they rush and things go wrong, we are the same people who will bash them,” he told Asempa FM.

“Let's give the Normalization Committee time to reform the game for us because our football plunged into a ditch.

“The Normalization Committee is not supposed to give us daily reports on what they are doing.

“All those who want to contest for the FA presidency can start some underground works, nothing stops them.

“We need a lot of work to reform Ghana football. We don't have to go back to the old system,” he added.

The committee is made up of Dr Kofi Amoah, former Airtel Ghana CEO, Lucy Quist, Lawyer Dua Adonten (Former Kotoko Board member) and Naa Odofoley Nortey (a Board member of the Attorney General's Department - Legal Aid Scheme).