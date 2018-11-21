Sports Minister Says Over-Concentration On Winning Is The Cause Of Doping In Sports

The over-concentration on winning is the cause of doping in sports, that’s according to Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah.

He made the remarks at the end of the Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO)’s Africa Zone VI annual board meeting held in Accra on Tuesday.

Asiamah said modern sports has shifted from the Olympic creed, which places emphasis on participation rather than winning, and says the commercialization of the sport is what has forced many athletes into trying to cheat their way to victory.

“Modern sports has changed. It’s now about winning and I think that is defeating the purpose of sports. The over-concentration on winning is what has brought us here.

“Athletes are now looking for ways to cheat the system, using banned substances to achieve results.

“If we can go back to that spirit of the Olympic creed, this incident of doping can reduce,” he said.

RADO’s board meeting brought together representatives from over 10 countries to deliberate on issues of doping in among athletes in the sub-region.

A training program will also be held for the representatives.