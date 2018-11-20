FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Level f Concentration Excites Oti Akenteng

modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
17 minutes ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Technical Director of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association, Oti Akenteng has reiterated that he is impressed with the level of concentration in the camp of the Black Maidens in the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Ghana's U-17 side have been impressive in the ongoing tournament after recording two wins in their opening two games to book a place in the next stage of the competition.

The team will today engage Oceania champions New Zealand in top of Group A clash and Oti Akenteng is excited over how the players have comported themselves in the tournament thus far.

"We have spoken to the girls, we've not encountered any monetary issue with them because we want to perform well in the tournament," he said.

"We agreed on qualification bonus and by qualifying you'd expect they will be asking for money now but they've not mentioned anything about it and it's a good sign because it means they are only focused on the tournament."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

