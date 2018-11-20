Prez. Nana Addo To Hold A Meeting With Andre Ayew And Asamoah Gyan Over Black Stars Captaincy Today - Reports

According to Accra based Asempa FM, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will hold a closed-door meeting with Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew over Black Stars captaincy row today (Tuesday).

The unexpected meeting will take place at the Jubilee House in Accra at 14:00GMT after the pair arrived in the country following Ghana’s 2-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 AFCON qualifier on Sunday in Addis Ababa.

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Nana Addo is determined to calm nerves down between the two players over continuous banter over the leadership of the senior national team the Black Stars.

However, the pair has consistently rubbished aside any claims of any bad blood between them but consistent report that has emerged suggests that the pair are not in good term off the pitch.

Asamoah Gyan was given the captain armband from Stephen Appiah but surprisingly, his reign has been surrounded with controversies amid claims Andre Ayew has been undermining him in the team.

It’s widely feared the tension between the two players could derail the team’s chances of ending a 36-year wait for an African title in Cameroon 2019.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo will hold a meeting with the team captain and his deputy at the seat of government aimed at finding a lasting solution to the never-ending captaincy issue.

Before Ghana's 2:0 win in Addis Ababa on Sunday, Nana Addo paid the team a visit at their training grounds.