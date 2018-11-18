AWCON 2018: Nigeria To Battle South Africa In Group B Today

Group B matches of the 2018 Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) takes off tomorrow with the likes of Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Equatorial Guinea expected to be in action in their quest to grab their first three points.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will battle the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the first match of the day with a 15:30GMT kickoff time.

The two teams are determined to start the ongoing tournament on a good note and will be looking forward to put up a strong performance to fetch them the three maximum points.

South Africa looks a strong side but might just fall victim to the record AWCON champions who are hoping to win the tournament for the 12th time.

Privileged to have an experienced side with lots of quality in depth, it will not be surprising if the Nigerians come out victorious.

At exactly 18:30GMT, Zambia will play Equatorial Guinea in the second Group match. There have been comments that these two might be the whipping sides in the Group.

However, it will not be surprising if any of them find their feet in this tournament to make a strong statement for their superiority.

Just as Group A was full of entertainment and quality displays, fans will be eager for more today as the tournament continuous. All two matches will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.