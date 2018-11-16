GOC Donates To Black Queens Ahead Of AWCON Opener

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has paid a visit to the Black Stars camp and donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the team as they prepare for their first match of the Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 2018.

President of the GOC Benjamin Nunoo Mensah led the delegation to the Black Queens training grounds yesterday at the Legon PRESEC Park as a way of motivating the team in the upcoming tournament.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Treasurer Theophilus Wilson, Deputy General Secretary Rev. Richmond Quarcoo, Board Member Nana Mankata and the Communications director Mr Charles Osei Asibey.

The GOC donated energy drink, bottled water, assorted drinks and sanitary pads and has promised to buy 3,000 flags for spectators who will troop to the stadium to cheer our Queens.

The Queens look set to fight for the first AWCON trophy for Ghana as the country hosts the rest of the continent. Ghana is in Group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon. In Group B there is record winners Nigeria alongside Kenya, South Africa and Kenya.

The opening ceremony of the Tournament comes off at 1pm tomorrow with the opening match scheduled for a 3:30pm kickoff time.