Ibrahim Tanko Backs Thomas Partey To Churn Out More Playing Time At Atlético Madrid

Deputy Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko has thrown his support behind Thomas Partey to churn out more playing minutes at Spanish side AtlÃ©tico Madrid.

Last season, the Ghana midfielder made 33 La Liga appearances including 28 starts, however, same cannot be said this term after featuring in 10 games including four starts has heightened speculations about a possible move away in January.

Reports about his exit have also been based on the player's frustrations about being sidelined in major cup finals, having made late appearances in the 2015-16 Uefa Champions League climax and the 2018 European Super Cup.

'Every coach has his way of thinking and that probably may have played a part in Partey's bench roles in the two finals,' Tanko told Goal.

'In the Super Cup final for instance, he changed the game for Atletico to win with his assist when he came on.

'I'm sure he's not happy to be sitting on the bench in the final games but it all depends on the coach [Diego Simeone] and the way he wants to approach the game and the type of players to use from the beginning or bring on later."

'Of course, every player wants to play from the beginning in the final and even in every game. I believe he will have his chance."

'At the national team, he's the one now pushing us forward more with the new role that we have given him, so I hope that he gets more playing time at club level.'

On Saturday, the Ghanaian played unarguably his best game of the season when he scored, provided an assist and launched a free-kick the led to the match winner as the Los Rojiblancos twice came from behind to snatch a 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

The former Mallorca loanee is reportedly on the wishlist of English Premier League side Arsenal and Chelsea as well as French giants PSG.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com