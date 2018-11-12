Hallescher FC Coach Torsten Ziegner Charges Braydon Manu To Hit Top Form

Hallescher FC coach Torsten Ziegner has urged Braydon Manu to rediscover his form following a subdued performance against 1860 Munich in the German Bundesliga 3 over the weekend.

The Ghanaian youngster was slapped with a four-match ban by the DFB control committee over a red card he picked in the defeat against Uerdingen last month.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances since returning to action but has failed to impress coach Ziegner, who believes the suspension has affected the form of the Ghanaian prodigy.

"Maybe I'm putting myself under pressure too much. I have to find the processes again."

"He just has to go his own way and find better solutions. He must not think too much. Then he will ignite again. We want to bring him back to the good level."

Manu appreciates the backing of his coach and says he will work hard to rediscover his level soon.

"I need the confidence of the coach. That helps me."

