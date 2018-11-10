modernghana logo

34 minutes ago | Football News

Accra Stadium Finally Takes Shape For AWCON [PHOTOS]

GRAPHIC SPORTS
The Accra Sports Stadium, one of the venues for the 2018 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has taken shape after seven months of renovation by Coupbay Ghana Limited, a construction firm.

The edifice, which was reconstructed in 2008 for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, was left in a deplorable state with many describing it as a risk zone.

However, the government of Ghana pumped GH¢12.5 million into the renovation of the facility in February for the 2018 Women's AFCON in Ghana.

Cupbay Ghana Limited was tasked to re-roof the VIP Lounge, replace the damaged steel separators in the orange and VIP stands coat and paint structural steel members with appropriate protecting chemicals and paints, fix damaged chairs in the stands as well as to repair the scoreboard.

The renovation was expected to be completed in September, two months before the start of the tournament but Cupbay Limited could not meet the deadline promising to be ready by October ending.

The facility is now ready for the Black Queens to meet the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in a high profile international friendly on Sunday ahead of the tournament which kicks off on November 17.

The two sides are drawn in Group A and B respectively and can only clash at the tournament after the group stage and are, therefore, approaching the game as the final dress rehearsal for the competition rather than one of the many intense clashes between them in previous times.

The match will kick off at 5 pm.

