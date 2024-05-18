ModernGhana logo
We did not deserve to lose against Berekum Chelsea - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum believes his team did not deserve to lose to Berekum Chelsea.

In their Matchday 30 fixture, the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday.

Kotoko took the lead through Steven Mukwala, but the home side equalized with a goal from Stephen Amankona, ending the first half 1-1.

However, in the second half, Samuel Boadu's team secured a late victory with Mezack Afriyie scoring the decisive goal for Chelsea.

After the match, Narteh Ogum expressed his frustration over his team's inability to capitalize on their chances.

"We deserved to win. We played better and had some decent chances that we should have taken," he said.

"I don’t want to mention that person’s name. Intimidation, that is it," he added, hinting at external influences.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko will aim to return to winning form when they face their rivals, Hearts of Oak, in the Matchday 31 game at the Baba Yara Stadium next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

