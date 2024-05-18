ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 30: Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics - Match Reports

Football News 202324 GPL Matchday 30: Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics - Match Reports
SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Legon Cities continued their revival as they stunned Great Olympics 2-1 on Saturday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu in the Matchday 30 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities broke the deadlock after just six minutes into the game through Mohammed Alidu’s strike.

In the fourth minute of the first half added time, Great Olympics scored the equaliser through Albert Amoah to end the half 1-1.

The game went into the final ten minutes still level but the hosts found the winner in the 85th minute through Kwabena Boateng and sealed a 2-1 win for Legon Cities.

The win means the Royals move from 12th to 10th on the league table with 41 points - temporarily as other teams will honour their fixtures tomorrow, Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dade Boys are at risk of dropping into the relegation zone should Heart of Lions win or Bofoakwa Tano pick a draw in their fixtures.

Great Olympics sit 15th on the league log with 33 points, just above Bofoakwa Tano on goal difference.

  • What next?

Legon Cities will be hosted by Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Great Olympics will clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium all in the Matchday 31 games next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

8 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

8 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

8 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

8 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

8 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

9 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

11 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

11 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

11 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

11 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line