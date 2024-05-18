2023/24 GPL Matchday 30: Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics - Match Reports

Legon Cities continued their revival as they stunned Great Olympics 2-1 on Saturday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu in the Matchday 30 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities broke the deadlock after just six minutes into the game through Mohammed Alidu’s strike.

In the fourth minute of the first half added time, Great Olympics scored the equaliser through Albert Amoah to end the half 1-1.

The game went into the final ten minutes still level but the hosts found the winner in the 85th minute through Kwabena Boateng and sealed a 2-1 win for Legon Cities.

The win means the Royals move from 12th to 10th on the league table with 41 points - temporarily as other teams will honour their fixtures tomorrow, Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dade Boys are at risk of dropping into the relegation zone should Heart of Lions win or Bofoakwa Tano pick a draw in their fixtures.

Great Olympics sit 15th on the league log with 33 points, just above Bofoakwa Tano on goal difference.

What next?

Legon Cities will be hosted by Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex while Great Olympics will clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium all in the Matchday 31 games next weekend.