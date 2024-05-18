ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 30: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Football News Berekum Chelsea
SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea stunned Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Golden City on Saturday afternoon in the Matchday 30 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to protect their unbeaten run ahead of the game.

Ugandan international, Steven Mukwala broke the deadlock in the 21st minute to give Kotoko the lead but the home side equalized through Kotoko striker, Stephen Amankona in the 41st minute to end the first half 1-1.

The second half saw strategic changes from both sides, but it was Berekum Chelsea who found the decisive moment.

In the dying minutes of stoppage time, forward Mezack Afriyie netted the winner, sealing a dramatic victory for Berekum Chelsea.

Berekum Chelsea now sit 4th on the league log with 44 points while Kotoko now occupy 11th on the log with 40 points.

  • What next?

Berekum Chelsea is set to face Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium while Asante Kotoko will take on archrival Accra Hearts of Oak on May 26th at the Baba Yara Stadium all in the Matchday 31 games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

