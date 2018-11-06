FIFA Gives Egyptian Giants Zamalek Ultimatum To Settle Junior Agogo Debt

Junior Agogo

World football governing body, FIFA has handed Egyptian giants Zamalek an ultimatum to pay the $450,000 owed former Ghana international Junior Agogo or face severe sanctions.

Zamalek, who currently sit top of the Egyptian top-flight could be docked points if they fail to settle the debts before FIFA’s ultimatum elapses.

The FIFA disciplinary committee originally gave Zamalek a 90-day deadline last year to settle the payment but the club was given a respite after lodging an appeal with the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

However, CAS threw out the appeal last week, prompting FIFA to continue its disciplinary measures against the club, which is now in a healthy financial situation compared to when it struggled to fulfil its financial obligations towards the likes of Mendomo and Agogo from 2008 to 2013.

“The deadline of 90 days granted to the Zamalek Sporting Club in the decision taken by a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 6 March 2018 shall start counting as from 31 October 2018,” Fifa said in an email sent to Zamalek, which was published by local media on Sunday.

It is expected that the officials of Zamalek in the footsteps of the previous crisis through negotiations with players and talks with them in a friendly way to send part of the dues to Agogo and agree on fixed dates in order to send the rest of the dues and resolve the matter away from FIFA to avoid penalties.

Agogo joined Zamalek from English side Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2008 but terminated his contract with the Whites just nine months after joining them due to unpaid dues. Agogo only featured on 11 occasions, scoring just three goals for the team.