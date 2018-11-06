Kenya Name 25 Player Team For Black Queens Friendly Ahead Of AWCON

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has pruned his team to a 25 squad list ahead of their pre-AWCON friendly against Ghana on Wednesday.

The team will further be trimmed to 21 before the team jets out to Ghana on November 14, 2018, ahead of the continental showpiece.

Among those who have been retained in the team that is currently camping in Nairobi are influential forwards Mary Kinuthia and Mwanahalima Adams, as well as midfielders Corazone Aquino and Christine Nafula. Israel based Esse Akida, has also been included in the team.

The Starlets will face off with Ghana on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani starting 4 pm in a buildup friendly match with another friendly against Mali also lined up.

Starlets Squad In Camp

Goalkeepers

Pauline Atieno, Monica Karambu, Maureen Shimuli, Annette Kundu

Defenders

Dorcas Shikobe, Elizabeth Ambogo, Wendy Achieng, Lilian Adera, Elizabeth Wambui, Vivian Nasaka, Maureen Kakhasa, Ruth Ingosi

Midfielders

Cynthia Shilwatso, Corazone Aquino, Sheryl Angachi, Neddy Atieno, Mary Kinuthia, Cheris Avilia, Christine Nafula, Mercy Achieng, Mwanalima Adams

Forwards

Terry Engesha, Phoebe Oketch, Janet Moraa, Esse Akida

