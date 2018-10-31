10 Benin U-17 Players Jailed For Age Cheating

Ten Benin U-17 players have been jailed for age cheating that led to their disqualification at the recent WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations.

The 10 were served up with a one-month sentence by a court in the Country’s capital, Cotonou.

The players were detained after the Benin Under 17 team was expelled from the competition back in September.

The former president of Benin’s football federation, Anjorin Moucharafou, was also handed a two-month sentence in the same hearing for his involvement fraud cases.

This is not the first time that Benin have been involved in an age cheating scandal as in 2016 their Junior side was caught up with the same issues. FIFA has also threatened Benin back in 2010 and 2012 with a ban and were banned completely in 2004 by the World football governing body.

