Black Challenge jet off to Egypt for AAFCON title defence

The Black Challenge left Accra, Ghana for Cairo, Egypt in grand style ahead of the start of the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

The team embarked on an exciting journey, leaving the Kotoka International Airport for the land of the Pharaohs, where the tournament awaits them.

All 25 players and the technical team donned the appropriate Accra2023 African Games attire for the departure through Africa World Airlines on transit in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Accra2023 1st African Para Games champions left with greater confidence in their ability to defend the trophy and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng's squad of determined stars wrapped their pre-tournament camping trip in Accra on Friday.

Ghana is drawn in Group C alongside Kenya, Gambia, and Algeria.

The Black Challenge are expected to beat Gambia in their opener on Sunday, May 19th 2024 at 21:30 hours.

Ghana's Black Challenge won the 2021 AFCON in Tanzania and were champions in 2023. Victory for them will see them at the next Amputee Football World Cup.

The contingent: Razak Seidu, Atsu Abor, Raymond Frimpong, Richard Arthur Opentil, Emmanuel Allotey, Sampson Larbi Sarfo, Timothy Hayford, Mohammed Mubarak, Willam Brown, Fuseini Iddi, Cephas Anum, Hamza Mohammed, Yussif Yahaya, Richard Ekwam, Isaac Kwabena Eshun, Huzair Mohammed Harmis, Ali Jarra, Stephen Richard Obeng, Abdalla Sambian Bawa, James Kally, Emmanuel Akpabli, Samuel Obeng Ansah and Abdul-Basit Imoro an administrative officer of Ghana Paralympic Committee.