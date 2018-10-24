Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

Premier League giants Ashantigold have declared their intentions of representing Ghana in Africa's inter-club competition but insists they can only do that in line with the backing of the Normalisation Committee.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the club Fredrick Acheampong, the Miners are financially strong to embark on a continental competition but following the decision arrived at from the meeting between the Normalisation Committee and owners of football clubs, they will not participate.

'For Ashanti Gold as a football club we are very much prepared to represent Ghana in Africa,' he told Luv FM.

'In terms of materials we have them, we thought we are a very good side and financially we are very strong.

'But we cannot act in isolation since it is a decision of the entire meeting and we might have to accept (the decision).'

The Normalisation Committee of Ghana football met owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs on Friday, October 19, at the Alisa Hotel to take a decision on the Interclub Competitions, where it was unanimously agreed that Ghana will not take part in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup next year.

Ghana joins some minnows in Africa football like Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Reunion, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe as well as Sierra Leone and Somalia who will not be making appearance at next season's competitions.

