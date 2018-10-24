Yakubu Abdul Salam Call On Players To Demonstrate Against Normalization Committee

Vociferous football administrator, Abdul Salam Yakubu has called on Premier League, Division One and Division Two players to demonstrate against the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee for not working to resume active football in the country.

Following the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' video, all football-related activities abruptly came to an end.

Several officials were filmed engaging in corrupt practices.

However, FIFA and the government of Ghana resorted to the constitution of the Normalisation Committee to govern Ghana football for six months until the election of a new administration.

After one month after assuming office, the Committee is making plans of resuming football activities but the New Edubiase president has urged players to demonstrate against the four-member committee for failing to resume football in the country.

"Premier League players should organize a big demonstration against the NC. Division one and division two players must join in the demonstration. Even if the NC does not want to continue the league, why can't they organize a new competition," Yakubu stated on Happy FM.

He further questioned the decision not to allow any club represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competitions and supported Asante Kotoko's planned demonstration against the committee if they are not allowed to play in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

"I support the demonstration Asante Kotoko want to organize. We must allow them to represent us in Africa."

Clubs are complaining of having to continue pay their players although they are not playing active football. The contract of players are also running out with every passing day.