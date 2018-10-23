Benjamin Tetteh Scores Brace As Sparta Prague Thrash FK Mlada Boleslav

Former Ghana U-20 forward Benjamin Tetteh continued with his red-hot form in Czech after scoring a brace as Sparta Prague thrashed FK Mlada Boleslav on Monday night.

The former Dreams FC forward was a menace to the defence of Mlada Boleslav who could not find a way of stopping the striker as Sparta won 4-1.

Matej Pulkrab opened the scoring for Sparta Prague in the 19th minute before Tetteh made it two sixty seconds later.

Tetteh scored his second and the home sides third in the 37th minute.

The Czech giants completed the riot with a fourth in the 64th minute after Guelor Kanga converted from the spot.

The Ghanaian forward was replaced in the 69th minute after another Man of the Match performance.

Mlada Boleslav pulled one back late in the game through striker Lukas Hulka.

