CAF Organizes Media Workshop Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

The Confederation of Africa Football [CAF] have organized a media workshop for the 2018 Women’s Cup of Nations tournament.

The event was held at the Accra Sports Stadium is to brief media practitioners on how to cover the competition in order not to conflict with CAF’s ethics for media coverage of its events.

The CAF who are the organizers of the Women’s Cup of Nations tournament remains the sole right holders of the competition hence have to facilitate activities.

This year’s Women’s Nations Cup kicks start from November 17 to December 1 with eight participating teams.

CAF held the draw for the competition on Sunday which saw host Ghana, Algeria, Mali and Cameroon drawn in Group A with defending Champions Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Zambia making group B.