Mario Icardi Scores A Stunning Header As Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Wins Milan Derby [VIDEO]

Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Milan defeated AC Milan by a lone goal at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

Just as it seemed that the match was heading for a draw, Argentine forward, Mauro Icardi stepped up to win it for the Nerazzurri to head home Vecino's fantastic cross in the 93rd minutes.

The win has send the 2010 European champions to the 3rd position on the league log with 19 points.

Asamoah who joined Spalletti's side from Juventus in the summer enjoyed the full throttle of the game.

Video below...



Inter now turns their attention to Champions League as they welcome Barcelona at the San Siro.