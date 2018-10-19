WBO Africa Junior Middleweight Champion Allotey Donates To Korokoo Project

Boxing promotions syndicate, Cabic Promotions and Management and their boxer, the WBO Africa junior middleweight champ, Patrick Allotey today donated GH¢1,000 to the Kokrokoo 100 project initiated by ace Peace FM morning host, Kwame Sefa Kayi aka Chairman General to raise funds to support buying of incubators for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Kwame Sefa Kayi who was very impressed with the gesture said sports men and women are supporting and so others must contribute.

He commended Cabic Management and Allotey for setting the pace and appealed to others to contribute to the Incubators project.