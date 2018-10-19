It's Sad I Don't Get The Needed Recognition - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's all-time top goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan has expressed his disappointment on how he is being treated as a national hero.

The former Liberty Professionals forward has risen from the ranks to become Africa's top scorer in FIFA World Cup having more goals than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the 31-year-old has been ridiculed and brought to public scrutiny.

But the former Sunderland forward has voiced out about how is being treated as a national hero.

"I deserve some respect for what I have done for the national team.

"Any player outside who has my kind of record will be held shoulder high but I don't get that treatment here in Ghana and it's sad," he added.