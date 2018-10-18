Lucy Quist Delivers Motivational Message To Black Maidens Team [VIDEO]

The Vice President for the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Ms Lucy Quist gave out words of encouragement to the Black Maidens team ahead of their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

The four-member committee were at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence on Thursday to visit both the Black Queens and the Black Maidens.

The Queens have been preparing for the Africa Women Championship that will be hosted in Ghana in November whiles the Maidens prepare for the U-17 Women's World Cup.

Video below...

