Navarrete: I'm Ready To Dethrone Dogboe

Mexican boxer, Emanuel Navarrete, is optimistic he can dethrone WBO world super bantamweight champion, Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe, when Ghanaian puts his title on the line in a showdown on December 8 at the Madison Square Gardens in New York, USA.

Navarrete (25-1, 22 KOs) believes it will be an opportunity for him to snatch the title from Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs) despite having a lot of respect for the undefeated Ghanaian.

The 23-year-old Mexican pugilist will be having a difficult task of ending the Ghanaian's invincibility in the ring when they slug it out for Dogboe's second world title defence.

Dogboe, on the other hand, will be looking forward to a fourth straight win this year having already dispatched Cesar Juarez in January, Jessie Magdaleno in April and Hidenori Otake on August 25.

"This is the opportunity I was waiting for," Navarrete said in an interview with ESPN. "I have a lot of respect for Isaac Dogboe, but this title will be mine".

"I feel very happy and motivated by this opportunity, even more, because of fighting in New York City. I know that from December 8 forward, the name Emanuel Navarrete will be known all around the world. I'm sure this win will be mine," he added.

Dogboe, who has stated his desire to unify the super bantamweight division with a possible fight with WBC titleholder Rey Vargas or WBA champion Daniel Roman, faces Navarrete in a supporting bout on the world lightweight unification clash between WBA champion Vasyl Lomachenko and WBO titleholder, Jose Pedraza.