The Media Has Created The Rivalry Between Me And Ayew - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana and Kayerispor forward, Asamoah Gyan has again rubbished claims that there is no bad blood between him deputy Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew.

Several reports have emerged that Gyan and Andre are not in a good relationship and that has resulted his exclusion from the national team.

However, the former Sunderland forward in an interview with Accra based Zylofon FM denied reports of any bickering between them and insisted he is on good terms with the Fenerbahce attacker.

"Andre is my assistant in the national team so when we're in camp, we talk about the team's progress.

"Andre is my friend and there's no friction between us. When I heard about him coming to Turkey, we spoke at length on a video call, I frequently speak with him. We do have a good relationship.

"It's the press that's creating the rivalry between us.

"These things create division in the team and it must be discouraged," he added.

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer, joined Kayserispor last term from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG while Ayew left Swansea City in the summer to sign for Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.