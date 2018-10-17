Gameboy Breathes Vengeance Ahead Of Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 1

Team Gameboy (Emmanuel Tagoe) are breathing vengeance ahead of the Asamoah Gyan Fights Night 1 at the Bukom Boxing Arena this Saturday.

Coach Adama Addy, trainer of Emmanuel Tagoe aka Gameboy, former world champion told the media yesterday in a press conference that his camp is plotting an early knock out for the visiting Namibian opponent, Paulus Moses.

What has raised the stakes in the WBO Africa title is the 'Namibia factor'- Walter Kautondokwa, a compatriot, who subdued Ghanaian middleweight fighter, Obodai Sai in Accra last June.

That seems to have stirred the Ghanaians to avenge for that loss before home fans.

“We are ready for Moses, they are both former world champions but we have revenge on our mind”

BabyJet Promotions Vice President, Baffour Gyan and Manager Abraham Kotey Neequaye, in separate words, promised victory. Tagoe, 29, who has fought 29 times and lost once vowed to stop Moses, saying, “I am ready for him, I have been waiting for this fight since time immemorial and now I will beat him.

“I believe I will bounce back at the world stage.”

Moses, sounding optimistic said “I am ready for Saturday, I am. Prepared, and boxing is a disciplined sport. I am here because of discipline and the fact that it is business and I want the money, I am ready.”

Also on the Baby Jet Promotions bill to spice the night will be veteran Michael Ayittey 'Powers' Okine, who is scheduled for a comical bout with comedian Baba Spirit.

Michael Pappoe is expected to battle Malik Jabir in a Super Featherweight contest, while Pappoe Allotey takes on Robert Quaye in a lightweight battle in the undercards.

Sheriff Quaye will clash with Michael Ansah in the lightweight, while Raphael King faces Aziz Quartey in the super-lightweight contest.

Offering Dodoo will cross sword with Ismael Ayittey in a Super Featherweight contest.