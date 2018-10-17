Even Messi Would Struggle At Man United This Season - Scholes

Paul Scholes has told ESPN FC that Alexis Sanchez's form shows that even Lionel Messi would struggle playing for Manchester United this season.

United sit eighth in the Premier League and have only won one of their last five matches in all competitions, with manager Jose Mourinho under mounting pressure.

Scholes, in a wide-ranging, exclusive interview with ESPN on United's form, was talking about the January signing of Sanchez from Arsenal, and why he, despite his winner against Newcastle earlier this month, has yet to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Sanchez's late header was his first goal of what has been a disappointing season for the Chilean forward, but Scholes admitted that any player United sign at the moment is destined to have a difficult time on the pitch.

"I know he [Sanchez] has qualities and has been a good player but I never saw him as a United player," Scholes told ESPN FC.

"I saw him as a bit selfish, someone who played for himself sometimes. I didn't think he was a player that we needed, especially for that type of money.

"How would we be able to get rid of him now when he earns those wages? The signing felt like it happened just to stop Man City signing him.

"It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles. I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team."