Ghanaian coach Patrick Ampadu to assist Thierry Henry at French side AS Monaco

Ghanaian coach Patrick Kwame Ampadu has been confirmed as an assistant coach of French side AS Monaco.

The former Arsenal U-23 manager, who is the father of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu was poached by Thierry Henry after he had the nod to take charge of his former club on Saturday.

The 47 year old will also work alongside Joao Carlos Valado Tralhao, U23 coach of Benfica.

Ampadu and Henry have a tough task after former coach of the club, Leonardo Jardim left the club languishing at the 18th position at the league log.

Monaco reached the Champions League semi-finals and won Ligue 1 in 2016/17. Ampadu will be unveiled on Monday.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star signed a three year deal with AS Monaco.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com