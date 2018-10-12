Nottingham Forest Forward Arvin Appiah Scores For England U-18 In Win Over Sweden

Nottingham Forest forward of Ghanaian descent Arvin Appiah scored for England Under-18s as they beat Sweden Under-18s 4-0 at St George's Park on Thursday night.

The 17-year-old continues to impress on the international stage, with his latest goal coming only a month after he helped the Young Lions win the Limoges Tournament in France.

Appiah was also a part of England Under-17s' run to the semi-finals of the European Championships last season.

A regular for the Reds' Under-23s, he is yet to make his first-team debut for the club, but was included on the bench against Newcastle United and Stoke City in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Appiah was born to Ghanian parent so still stand a chance of representing the West African country in future.

