Abdul Wahid Omar Named Best Boxer At Black Bombers Selection Exercise

Black Bomber and sole representative for Ghana at the Rio Olympic Games 2016 in Brazil was adjudged the best boxer at the three-day justifier to select new members of the national boxing team.

The final event at the Hathiramani Sports Hall which was watched by personalities like the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Peter Zwennes, Prof. Azumah Nelson, Bobby of TSEL, Lord Acquaye, Herbert Alloter Cofie, Mr. Annan, Mr. Mohammed Umar and Mr. George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) saw the best in the young boxers, and the programme gave some hope that Ghana Amateur Boxing will rise again.

Mohammed Aryeetey of Seaview club was voted the Best Loser and Theophilus Allotey won the Discovery of the event.

Over 100 young boxers competed and according to head coach Ofori Asare, the 20 finalists and semi-finalists would be picked to form the nucleus of the new Black Bombers who are going to be groomed for international competitions.

Super heavyweight graduate of the University of Ghana, Felix Agboletey of Wisdom club technically knocked out Welbeck Olivierra in an exciting bout.

Light heavyweight, Issah Inusah of Attoh Quarshie beat Yahaya Yusifu of The Gym vies a TKO.

Reformers’ top boxer, Jessie Lartey who won Ghana’s only bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games won over Bawa Sherif from the Upper West.

Mohammed Aryeetey of Seaview beat Theo Allotey of Wisdom, and Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out proved too strong for Mohammed Fuseini of Charles Quartey Gym.

Ben Ankrah of Seaview could not contain the power of Samuel Addo of Attoh Quarshie club.

Abdul Wahid Omar of Wisdom beat Samuel Martei Laryea of Accra Boxing club, as Daniel Oduro of Attoh Quarshie also lost to Abubakar Quartey of Wisdom club.

In another exciting Middleweight clash, experienced Musah Rahman Lawson beat Shakul Samir of Akotoku Academy.

In the Heavyweight final, Anani Kutsoke of Reformers beat Bawa David of the Ghana Army.

After the programme, the GBF President, George Lamptey thanked Madar Soap for sponsoring Amateur Boxing and called on other companies to support sports development and promotion. He also thanked the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) who cheers the boxers with moral songs, drumming and dancing.