Ibrahim Tanko Adamant Asamoah Gyan Would Have Scored Against Kenya

Deputy coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko is convinced that Asamoah Gyan would have scored in Ghana's 1-0 loss to Kenya.

Gyan, who has been recalled to the national team ahead of the Sierra Leone clash was excluded from Kwesi Appiah's squad against the Harambee Stars of Kenya last month.

However, Ibrahim Tanko believes the Kayerispor striker would have written his name on the score sheet following the chances his strikers missed.

"Asamoah Gyan is still our captain and a motivator. We need him in the team now. That is why we called him," Ibrahim Tanko told Nhyira FM.

"It doesn’t mean he (Gyan) doesn’t offer any sporting input with our call-up to him."

"I personally believe if Gyan was in Kenya he would've scored," he claimed.

The Black Stars are preparing towards the crucial match against the Leone stars as uncertainty tension heightened following FIFA ban on Sierra Leone.