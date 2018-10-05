Don't worry, if I can't employ you in my Office, because there is no vacancy, at least there is vacancy in my life for youBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
PHOTOS: John Boye Signs Autographs For FC Metz Fans
Ghana defender John Boye joined his FC Metz teammates to sign autographs at the club's store.
He was joined by Matthieu Udol.
FC Metz women's team duo Simone Jatoba was accompanied by her teammate Marie-Laure Delie.
They met the supporters to answer their questions and sign autographs.
Boye joined FC Metz this summer on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Sivasspor.
