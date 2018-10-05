PHOTOS: John Boye Signs Autographs For FC Metz Fans

Ghana defender John Boye joined his FC Metz teammates to sign autographs at the club's store.

He was joined by Matthieu Udol.

FC Metz women's team duo Simone Jatoba was accompanied by her teammate Marie-Laure Delie.

They met the supporters to answer their questions and sign autographs.

Boye joined FC Metz this summer on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Sivasspor.

