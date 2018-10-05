modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

PHOTOS: John Boye Signs Autographs For FC Metz Fans

Ghanasoccernet.com
PHOTOS: John Boye Signs Autographs For FC Metz Fans

Ghana defender John Boye joined his FC Metz teammates to sign autographs at the club's store.

He was joined by Matthieu Udol.
FC Metz women's team duo Simone Jatoba was accompanied by her teammate Marie-Laure Delie.

They met the supporters to answer their questions and sign autographs.

Boye joined FC Metz this summer on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Sivasspor.

1052018104138 otkvn0y442 boye3

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Don't worry, if I can't employ you in my Office, because there is no vacancy, at least there is vacancy in my life for you

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line