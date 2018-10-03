Ibrahim Sunday Says He Has Been Neglected By Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko ace Ibrahim Sunday has lamented the treatment meted to him by his beloved club.

On Monday, the Porcupine Warriors named Charles Akunnor as the head coach of the club after the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin and tasked him with winning the CAF Champions League for the club.

Sunday, who is regarded as best player the club has produced, was asked if the club consulted him before the appointment of Charles Akunnor as coach of the club.

But the 1971 African best player emphatically stated that he has been ignored by the club for a very long time.

'No I was not consulted. I have been neglected by the club. They don't call or invite me for any of their occasion. I don't know why they have neglected me," the 74-year-old stated on Happy FM.

Sunday expressed his affection for the Porcupine Warriors but bemoaned the fact that he is not involved in the clubs activities.

'I still live the club. Whether they are losing or winning, I still support them because I love the club. Maybe they believe I have nothing more to offer them but I still love the club," he reiterated.

He was a key member of the Porcupine Warriors that clinched the CAF Champions League in 1970, the first international title obtained by the club before leading them to their second African Cup of Champions victory in 1983.

