Mahatma Strikes In Balikesirspor Win

Mahatma Otoo nets his 11th goal of the season for Balikesirspor

Ghana forward, Mahatma Otoo has registered his name on the scoresheet for Balikesirspor as they annihilated Amedspor 5-0 in the second round of the Turkish Cup on Thursday afternoon.

Otoo, who was the club’s top scorer last term, has failed to hit the same heights in the ongoing Turkish SupaLig 2 after going 6 games without hitting the back of the twine.

The former Hearts of Oak player, however, got off the mark in front of their vociferous fans at the Balikesir Ataturk Stadyumu as he fetched the opener in the 31st minute with a trademark strike just outside the area.

Second half goals from Sedat Sahinturk, Muhammed Ali Dogan, Steve Beleck and Rahmi Anil Basaran helped the Balkes to advance to the third round of the competition.

Otoo played full throttle of the match.