Seth Paintsil Scores, Assists For FF Jaro In Home Draw With AC Kajaani

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil grabbed a goal and an assist for FF Jaro as they were held 3-3 by AC Kajaani in the Finnish second-tier league on Wednesday.

Paintsil registered his name on the score sheet with a fine strike on the 48th minute of the match.

He played the entire duration of the match.

Paintsil has netted five goals in his 12 league appearances for FF Jaro.

