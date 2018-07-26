modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Seth Paintsil Scores, Assists For FF Jaro In Home Draw With AC Kajaani

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil grabbed a goal and an assist for FF Jaro as they were held 3-3 by AC Kajaani in the Finnish second-tier league on Wednesday.

Paintsil registered his name on the score sheet with a fine strike on the 48th minute of the match.

He played the entire duration of the match.
Paintsil has netted five goals in his 12 league appearances for FF Jaro.

