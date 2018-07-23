Andre Ayew Agrees Loan Move To Fernerbahce - Reports

Ghana international forward Andre Ayew has agreed a deal to join Turkish giants Fenerbahçe on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from relegated English Premier League side Swansea after failing to impress at the Welsh side after his record transfer from West Ham United in January.

According to reports on Turkish web portal Turkcell Bip Spor, Ayew will join the side on a one-year loan deal worth €1.5 million and will earn €3.2 million within that period.

Fellow Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas have also been linked with a move for the Ghanaian in recent weeks.

Ayew failed to score a single goal during his return to Swansea last season and was highly criticized for Swansea's misfortunes last season.