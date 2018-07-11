President Of Techiman City FC Backs Two-Member Liaison Team

Mr Charles Kwadwo Ntim, President of Techiman City Football Club, has said expressed satisfaction over the significant strides taken by the two-member liaison team, to return football to normalcy after a turbulent period.

The aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' ExposÃ© dubbed 'Number 12' uncovered the rot in Ghana's football which subsequently led to government intervention in football matters with no significant strides made in the past weeks.

But a two-member liaison team made up of Dr Kofi Amoah and Francis Oti Akenteng are looking to speed up the process of returning football to normalcy having been appointed by both the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Government of Ghana.

The two-man liaison team engaged members of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) at the Alisa Hotel as they discussed pertinent football issues but Mr Kwadwo Ntim, also known in the football circles as "Micky Charles", said it was a bright start for Ghana football.

"Looking at what transpired between GHALCA and the liaison team on Monday, I think Ghana football has a bright future because we have been looking for an opportunity to put across our message to government, FIFA and CAF.

"It is a step in the right direction as previous attempts to make our claims have proved futile but I am happy we were able to get our message across,'' he added.

He said there was a sense of oneness among club owners as they were willing to cooperate with the liaison team and help provide alternatives that will lead to a laudable reform.

''I don't think there is any form of division within the rank and file of GHALCA, don't forget some executive committee members of the football association are part of GHALCA and might be unhappy with proceedings but we constitute united front in sanitizing the football system,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the two-member liaison team are facilitating Aduana's Confederation Cup campaign with various junior national team teams which include the Black Princess, Black Satellites and Black Starlets all preparing for international matches and competitions.